Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers received a piece of rough news on Tuesday night, as Chicago star Jimmy Butler reportedly told the Cavs that his preference is to stay in the Windy City. The news was first reported by Marc Stein of ESPN, who said that Butler was hesitant to commit to staying in Cleveland if he was traded.

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that the Cavaliers have been notified that Butler hopes to stay with the Bulls and would be reluctant to commit his long-term future to Cleveland. Butler, sources said, remains intent on trying to lead the Bulls back to Eastern Conference prominence.

Shortly after, David Aldridge of TNT reported that Butler told the Cavaliers that he didn’t want to leave his current team.