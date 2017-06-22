The Nuggets Are The Latest Team To Try And Get In On The Jimmy Butler Sweepstakes

06.22.17 18 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s looking less and less likely that the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade for Jimmy Butler, but his lack of interest in other teams hasn’t stopped NBA franchises from propositioning the Chicago Bulls on a trade package. Rumor has it that neither the Bulls or Indiana Pacers are particularly enamored by Kevin Love, the major piece Cleveland wants to include in a potential deal.

But the latest team rumored to want Butler is the Denver Nuggets, who approached the Bulls with a trade offer for the Bulls’ All-Pro on Thursday before the NBA Draft. Denver joins the Minnesota Timberwolves in the market for the 27-year-old’s services as the Bulls continue to mull their options in trading Butler and essentially pushing the reset button on the franchise.

TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDENVER NUGGETSJIMMY BUTLERNikola Jokic

