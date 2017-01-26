Jimmy Butler Had Some NSFW Comments About The Bulls’ Lack Of Urgency

"If you don't come in this motherf—-er pissed off…" – Jimmy Butler goes off on the Bulls. [NSFW] (via CodyWesterlund/Twitter) A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

Things in Chicago have suddenly reached a tipping point. After entering the season with high expectations, the Bulls have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams. They’re barely clinging to a playoff spot, and they could easily find themselves out of the postseason picture altogether if things keep going the way they’re going.

Dwyane Wade was quick to voice his displeasure with the team’s recent efforts following their latest loss to the Hawks on Wednesday night, and Jimmy Butler quickly followed suit with an expletive-laced tirade in the locker-room after the game.

Butler echoed what Wade had to say about teammates not caring enough about winning, although neither, of course, went so far as to name any names. One can only speculate as to who they have in mind or whether they mean it as more of a collective lack of urgency.

Either way, the Bulls are in crisis mode, and though there’s plenty of finger-pointing to be done among the guys on the roster, sooner or later the organization will have to take a closer look at whether Fred Hoiberg is the man to lead this team going forward. If there’s a silver lining, though, it’s that former Bull Nate Robinson continues to generously offer up his services every chance he gets, just as he did in the comments section of the above Instagram post.