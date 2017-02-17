The Best Point Guards In The NBA Right Now

Jimmy Butler Gave An Unlikely Answer When Asked What One Guy He’d Want To Play With

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.17.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

The answers you’d expect from an NBA player when asked what other player they’d like to play for are LeBron James, Steph Curry or Kevin Durant, but Jimmy Butler has a different take.

When asked on ESPN’s First Take who in the NBA he’d want to play with that’s not already on the Bulls, Butler chose Kyrie Irving, simply because he loves Irving’s game.

“I’d probably have to go with my favorite player that’s not myself, and that’s Kyrie,” said Butler. I love Kyrie’s game, and he’s a really good dude.”

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSJIMMY BUTLERKYRIE IRVINGNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAME

