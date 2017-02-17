The answers you’d expect from an NBA player when asked what other player they’d like to play for are LeBron James, Steph Curry or Kevin Durant, but Jimmy Butler has a different take.
When asked on ESPN’s First Take who in the NBA he’d want to play with that’s not already on the Bulls, Butler chose Kyrie Irving, simply because he loves Irving’s game.
“I’d probably have to go with my favorite player that’s not myself, and that’s Kyrie,” said Butler. I love Kyrie’s game, and he’s a really good dude.”
Just goes to show how little some of you pay attention when these athletes talk..this is Jimmy Butler 2nd time saying this, he first said it in the summer during training camp for the Olympics..keep up, and Jimmy Butler isn’t going to Cleveland..stop it