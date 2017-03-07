Jimmy Butler seems like a pretty fun loving guy. Sure, it’ll sometimes cost him the opportunity to attend the Wade-Union Family Barbecue, but other than that, Chicago’s All-Star guard/forward appears to enjoy having a good time.

Butler is the kind of player who oozes positivity (well, as long as Rajon Rondo is not prominently involved, probably). For example, the Bulls and the Pistons played on Monday night. Pistons forward Marcus Morris stepped up to the free throw line and missed his first attempt. He seemed a little bummed out about it, and he got dapped up by all of his teammates after.

In fact, Morris just walked off of the free throw line, ostensibly to clear his head after the miss. When he got back, he saw that Butler was standing right there with his hand extended, waiting for the opportunity to let him know that it was all gonna be OK.