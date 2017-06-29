NBA TV

Jimmy Butler was introduced as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at a press conference, as is customary for any major signing or trade addition in the NBA. Butler fielded the usual questions about joining a new team, playing for his old coach, Tom Thibodeau, and getting a fresh start in Minnesota.

Those answers were pretty standard, but Butler did turn heads with his answer to a question about recent criticisms he’s faced from guys like Antoine Walker who questioned him as a bad locker room guy. Butler took the criticism in stride and said he’ll accept that kind of critique, but then invited everyone (and I mean everyone) to call him by handing out his phone number on live TV.