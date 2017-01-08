Jimmy Butler. We already know what he gets, BUCKETS. #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/jCpgv1xfMB — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationNet) January 8, 2017

Jimmy Butler has really embraced being the Chicago Bulls’ superstar during the 2016-17 season. He’s averaging 25.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, both career highs, while keeping up his always stellar play on the defensive side of the ball.

Butler had one of his best games of the year on Saturday night during Chicago’s 123-118 overtime victory over Toronto. In addition to scoring 42 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out five assists, and accruing three steals, Butler hit this nasty step-back jump shot to seal the win for the Bulls.

Kyle Lowry got the unenviable task of checking Butler on the wing. Butler looked like he was going to back the Toronto guard down, but instead, he got a little separation, spun around, stepped back behind the three point line, and drilled one of the purest jumpers you’ll see. Butler’s had plenty of outstanding moments this NBA season, but this may take the cake.

The best part was this view from within the crowd at the United Center. The entire building exploded with sound as Butler’s shot ripped through the net.

Crowd reactions of big moments will always be fantastic. Then again, this kind of big moment is rapidly becoming the norm for Jimmy G. Buckets, so maybe no one should be too surprised.