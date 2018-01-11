Getty Image

The addition of Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves in a draft day trade last summer has already paid dividends in Minnesota. After a sluggish start in which the Wolves were stuck on the treadmill of mediocrity, hovering around .500, they have broken free recently winning 10 of their last 13 to get to 27-16 on the season

Butler (along with fellow former Bull Taj Gibson) has brought a calming, veteran presence to the Wolves locker room as well as a commitment to the defensive end. After being one of the NBA’s worst defenses for the first third of the season, Minnesota’s become a league average defensive squad, which is a major improvement.

Most recently, Minnesota has blown out the Cavs and run away from the Thunder in back-to-back games to prove that they are a legitimate contender. After the win over the Thunder, Butler was asked about the defensive effort from the team in the win, and specifically about young star center Karl-Anthony Towns’ effort against Steven Adams. As Butler began to wax poetic about Towns’ improved effort on that end, he fell off course and onto a tangent about how strong Adams is as he seemed to be having flashbacks to a bone-crunching screen set by the Kiwi.