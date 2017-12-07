Getty Image

The Timberwolves headed to Staples Center on Wednesday night to take on the reeling Clippers and handled the Blake Griffin-less Clips with relative ease in a 113-107 win.

Minnesota improved to 15-11 with the win and continue their incredible trend of alternating wins and losses over the past 10 games. The Timberwolves ran out to a big first half lead and then held on in the second half for the win behind a well-balanced offensive performance with all five starters scoring at least 16 points, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading the way with 21.

It was a rather uneventful win for Minnesota. It’s a game they were supposed to win and they did so without a true standout performance from one player. The highlight of the game wasn’t even something the Timberwolves did well, but instead the fullcourt heave from Taj Gibson as time expired in the second quarter that led Jimmy Butler to hilariously ask, “What the f*ck was that?!”