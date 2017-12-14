Jimmy Butler On Changing Cities, Reuniting With Tom Thibodeau And Why He Avoids Social Media

#Jimmy Butler
12.14.17 2 hours ago

Getty/Uproxx

Before I could even say hello, Jimmy Butler knew where I lived.

Butler has a reputation for being a smart interview, but he might just be the most perceptive person in basketball. In fact, the first time I hear his voice on our call, he yells out “You from Buffalo, New York?” Turns out he recognized the area code, 716, from my phone number. He used to have one, too, because he had a teammate at Marquette, Lazar Hayward, who grew up in Buffalo.

Butler’s vision and anticipation have paid dividends in his basketball career, especially this season as he gets used to a new city and a new team. His trade from Chicago to the Minnesota Timberwolves was the first in a long series of moves that rocked the NBA landscape this summer, but as the basketball world settles in for winter it’s clear that Butler and the new-look Timberwolves will be a force in the Western Conference.

The former Marquette standout is a big part of that force, teaming up with Karl-Anthony Towns and his former coach in Chicago, Tom Thibodeau, in a bid to build a contender in Minnesota. He’s still getting used to being the new kid in town.

Butler talked with Uproxx about getting comfortable in the Twin Cities, learning about his new teammates and the value of a familiar face behind the bench.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERkarl-anthony townsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESTom Thibodeau

Best Of 2017

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 54 mins ago
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 1 hour ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 2 hours ago
2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

12.14.17 2 hours ago
Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

12.14.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 23 hours ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP