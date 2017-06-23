Netflix/Animal Planet

As a Bulls fan, a Jimmy Butler trade always felt inevitable with the team seemingly stalled in the NBA’s middle class. But that doesn’t make it any easier. I’m happy for Butler, though. He’s going back to former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau and he’s going to get to run with Andrew Wiggins, Karl Anthony Towns, and Ricky Rubio (if he doesn’t get traded). Basketball player Jimmy Butler is going to be just fine. But what about marine life enthusiast Jimmy Butler?

If you didn’t know, Jimmy Butler loves fish so much that he put a 6,000-pound music playing aquarium that looks like a boombox into the entryway of his $4.3 million Chicago-land condo in 2015. To tackle the installation and the construction, Butler worked with Wayde King and Brett Raymer of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing (ATM) for their Animal Planet show, Tanked (which airs Fridays at 10PM).

That’s an ironic title considering the Bulls future prospects, but not an amusingly ironic one if you’re a Bulls fan.