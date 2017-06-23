Jimmy Butler’s Trainer Calls Bulls GM Gar Forman A ‘Liar’ After Draft Night Trade

06.23.17 50 mins ago

Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is no longer a Chicago Bull and his trainer Travelle Gaines is not happy about it. The Bulls star was shipped to Minnesota in a draft night move that netted Chicago young talent such as Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.

Jimmy Butler said he was only interested in a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but eventually decided against it after Cavs general manager David Griffin was let go earlier in the week. That left Butler without a preference and—presumably—in a position where he hoped he did not get traded.

When he was moved Thursday night, the reaction of his trainer seems to indicate that he was heading to Minneapolis as well, though he wasn’t exactly thrilled about how it happened. Gaines deleted the tweet hours later, but it was up for all the world to see for some time.

