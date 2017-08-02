Getty Image

J.J. Redick signed a 1-year, $23 million deal with the Sixers this summer, which raised a number of eyebrows as the long-time role player cashed in big time on Philadelphia’s need for spacing and a veteran presence. The money was big, but Redick had offers with more long-term money than the single year deal with the Sixers.

Redick has said previously that he passed up a bigger deal with the Rockets to follow Chris Paul to Houston in order to secure a bigger role in Philadelphia. With the Sixers, Redick will likely start and as the best perimeter shooter on the team by a lot, he figures to get plenty of shot attempts if he wants them.

Philadelphia was able to sell the veteran on having a significant role and the opportunities that playing with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz can provide a sharp-shooter. It wasn’t just a conversation about the system and play concepts that gave Redick the idea of what he can do with the Sixers, but, as he told Business Insider‘s Scott Davis, it was a 1 a.m. workout with Embiid and coach Brett Brown the night free agency began that made the biggest impact.