J.J. Redick Picked The Sixers After A 1 A.M. Workout With Joel Embiid And Brett Brown

#NBA Free Agency 2017 #Philadelphia 76ers
08.02.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

J.J. Redick signed a 1-year, $23 million deal with the Sixers this summer, which raised a number of eyebrows as the long-time role player cashed in big time on Philadelphia’s need for spacing and a veteran presence. The money was big, but Redick had offers with more long-term money than the single year deal with the Sixers.

Redick has said previously that he passed up a bigger deal with the Rockets to follow Chris Paul to Houston in order to secure a bigger role in Philadelphia. With the Sixers, Redick will likely start and as the best perimeter shooter on the team by a lot, he figures to get plenty of shot attempts if he wants them.

Philadelphia was able to sell the veteran on having a significant role and the opportunities that playing with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz can provide a sharp-shooter. It wasn’t just a conversation about the system and play concepts that gave Redick the idea of what he can do with the Sixers, but, as he told Business Insider‘s Scott Davis, it was a 1 a.m. workout with Embiid and coach Brett Brown the night free agency began that made the biggest impact.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJ.J. RedickNBA Free Agency 2017PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 day ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP