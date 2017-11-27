J.J. Redick Thinks LeBron James Is The ‘Greatest Player Ever’

Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cavs will take on Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night in a battle between potential Eastern Conference playoff foes, and the possible future of the conference against its past (and possibly present).

The matchup offers far more storylines than a typical midseason matchup, as the Cavs are scorching hot of late, having won seven straight to jump back into the top half of the East and the Sixers have outperformed expectations at 11-7 despite facing one of the NBA’s toughest early season schedules. While Embiid normally takes the headlines for Sixers games, the matchup between LeBron (thrust into the point guard role by injuries) and Simmons is the top topic of conversation.

Simmons has impressed as a rookie, averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game, and his play has long drawn comparisons to LeBron as a big guy with point guard capabilities and incredible vision. While Dwyane Wade sees some of the similarities between the two, others, including LeBron, are quicker to pump the brakes on such comparisons.

Sixers’ veteran shooting guard J.J. Redick was asked about those comparisons and what makes LeBron so great, and he took the opportunity to remind everyone just how incredible LeBron James is as a basketball genius and talent. Redick even went so far as to say James is the “greatest player ever” in his eyes, while also noting there was validity to the comparisons.