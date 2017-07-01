J.J. Redick Will Give The Sixers The Veteran Presence They Desperately Need

#Los Angeles Clippers #NBA Free Agency 2017
07.01.17 26 mins ago


Getty Image

J.J. Redick has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The news was initially broken by Redick, who tweeted out a phrase that has become a rallying cry for the franchise.

Shortly after, the terms of the contract were announced by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. While Redick’s contract with the Sixers will only go for one year, he’s in for a massive payday.

Redick turned 33 years old earlier in June and the 2016-2017 season was his 11th campaign in the NBA. The sharp-shooting guard averaged 15.0 points per game while appearing in 78 contests and Redick converted 42.9 percent of his three-point attempts.

Redick figured to be one of the more highly sought after players on the market during this year’s free agency cycle, especially for a team like Philadelphia that needed shooting and a veteran in the locker room. Along with Philly, Brooklyn and Houston were expected to make aggressive plays for Redick.

This should give Redick the opportunity to hoist up a ton of threes — Philadelphia was seventh in threes attempted per game last season. This is good news, because Redick has never really been in a place where he’s had the freedom to shoot at will, as evidenced by the fact that he attempted a career-high six threes a night last year.

Oh, and as you can guess, Joel Embiid was pretty psyched about the latest edition to what looks like it might be one of the most entertaining teams in the Eastern Conference.

Between the decision to move up and draft Markelle Fultz and this signing, it’s been a really fun offseason in Philadelphia.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#NBA Free Agency 2017
TAGSJ.J. RedickLos Angeles ClippersNBA Free Agency 2017PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 day ago 9 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 2 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 3 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP