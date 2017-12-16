Joakim Noah Had An Embarrassing AIM Screen Name Just Like The Rest Of Us

12.15.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

On Friday, Yahoo! and AOL discontinued the once wildly popular AOL Instant Messenger (AIM), one of the earliest precursors to texting and social media that offered the world a glimpse of what communication in the Information Age might look like.

If we’re being honest, most of us weren’t even aware that AIM was still around, but nevertheless, news of its demise gave us an opportunity to mourn one of the original chat programs that connected us to the outside world.

And that included several NBA players who reminisced about their experiences with AIM in a piece by Yaron Weitzman of Bleacher Report.

