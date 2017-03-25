Getty Image

Knicks center Joakim Noah has reportedly violated the NBA’s anti-drug program and will be assessed a 20-game suspension by the league.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Noah tested positive for a banned over-the-counter supplement that is in violation of the league’s policy. The suspension is expected to be announced on Saturday, with Noah missing the final 10 games of this season and the first 10 games of the 2017-18 season. Wojnarowski also noted that it was determined that Noah hadn’t “knowingly or willingly” violated the policy and cooperated fully with the investigation.

Noah, who hasn’t played since early February, was already out for the remainder of the season after having knee surgery. So, the first 10 games of his suspension don’t really affect him or the Knicks that much, but he having to sit out the first 10 games of next season will be a legitimate punishment for him. Noah played in 46 games this season after inking a fresh 4-year, $72 million deal with the Knicks and struggled to produce, averaging 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Noah deal looked bad when it was signed, and everything that has happened this season has managed to make it look worse. His production never matched up with the value expected out of that contract and then he went down with an injury that prevented him from playing more than 50 games for a second straight season. Now, hopes of a full season of Noah in 2017-18 are gone due to this drug suspension.