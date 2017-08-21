Getty Image

Phil Jackson was finally let go by the New York Knicks after a full year of seemingly actively attempting to get fired. Jackson tried to run Carmelo Anthony out of town by publicly questioning his abilities and antagonizing him into waiving his no-trade clause, which, in hindsight, wasn’t the best way to build his trade value.

Jackson then threatened to trade Kristaps Porzingis just before the draft and was allegedly pushing for a buyout of Anthony against the desires of James Dolan, which eventually led to his firing. Jackson’s efforts to move the Knicks’ two best players may have been the final straw, but Jackson made plenty of mistakes over his tenure as team president, including giving Anthony the no-trade clause that would come to haunt him.

Among the most egregious mistakes made by Jackson was giving Joakim Noah a 4-year, $72.5 million contract last summer. The 32-year-old big man has had injury issues in the past, and many were confused at both the annual salary and the length of the deal he was given. Noah will start the 2017-18 season finishing out a suspension for violating the league’s drug policy for taking a banned substance but will be eligible to return after the Knicks first 10 games.