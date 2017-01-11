Is 'The Process' Working For The 76ers?

The Sixers Are Using Joel Embiid’s Favorite Drink To Get Him To The All-Star Game

01.10.17 27 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

It seems like ancient history, but there was a time where it seemed like Joel Embiid‘s love of Shirley Temples would prevent him from ever becoming a superstar. In retrospect, that was kind of ridiculous, but Embiid was reportedly drinking them by the pitcher and it led to him putting on a ton of weight while he was trying to recover from foot surgery.

We’re long past this being a story, but Embiid still has no reservations about discussing his love of the sugary drink. In fact, the Sixers have decided to get in on the fun, and are using this as an opportunity to get Embiid to the NBA All-Star Game. The team is reportedly sending Shirley Temple ingredients to folks in the media with the hope that they’ll send the young star to New Orleans.

TAGSJOEL EMBIIDNBA ALL-STAR GAMEPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP