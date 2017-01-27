Getty Image

Joel Embiid didn’t make the 2017 NBA All-Star Game and much of the basketball world is in mourning. For many reasons, Embiid has become arguably the most intriguing player in the league today and, in keeping with that brand, the rookie big man immediately came out firing on Twitter after being snubbed. His first target was Shaquille O’Neal.

Well I guess the date is not gonna happen ha…. And that dude on tv clearly hates me for no reason lmao #BigGoof #TrustTheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 27, 2017

Shaq was prodding Embiid during TNT’s live broadcast after the All-Star reserve announcement and his disappointment probably stemmed from the infamous date that he was hoping for after making the All-Star team. It is unclear at this point whether the date possibility rolls over to the almost inevitable trip that Embiid will make during his sophomore campaign, but he will have to wait for now. After going after Shaq, though, he wasn’t done and Donald Trump was next in line.