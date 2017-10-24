Getty Image

Joel Embiid has shown the propensity for trash talk battles with fellow Eastern Conference centers and, on Monday evening, he was back to his old tricks. The Philadelphia 76ers big man exploded for a huge game in a 97-86 win over the Detroit Pistons and, in the aftermath, Embiid shared that some words from opposing center Andre Drummond spurred him on throughout the contest.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer brings word from Embiid, who also made sure to sneak in a jab at Drummond’s overall defensive aptitude.

“Defensively, he doesn’t play any defense. When we started the game, he was being aggressive and he was talking, too. And then I like, ‘So what I like [in my mind] you want to do that? I’m going to kick your ass then. So that’s what I did.”

Embiid wasn’t done with simply calling his shot against Drummond and he even let the world know that Drummond wanted to “switch up” to avoid one-on-one battles with the newly-minted max player.