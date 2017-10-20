Joel Embiid Would Tell A Younger Version Of Himself Not To Talk To Rihanna

#Philadelphia 76ers #Rihanna
10.19.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid‘s on-court success can sometimes be overshadowed by his massive personality on social media. While Embiid is maybe the most talented young big man in the league, he’s become known for his willingness to crack jokes on social media whenever the opportunity presents itself, whether he’s just being silly or in the midst of a beef with Hassan Whiteside.

You can kind of point to the series of events that led to Embiid developing this reputation: His tweets in which he tried flirting with Rihanna before he ever took the floor in the NBA. Well, it wasn’t flirting with Rihanna as much as Embiid revealed to the world that he had a massive crush on the Grammy Award winner via Twitter.

But as it turns out, Embiid now thinks he probably shouldn’t have done that. The Sixers star sat down with Clay Skipper of GQ for an interview, and at one point, he discussed his “relationship” with Rihanna. While he mentioned he’s met her and that she enjoyed his tweets, he would advise a younger version of himself to avoid tweeting at her for a pretty solid reason.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Rihanna
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERSRihanna

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP