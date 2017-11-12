Steph Curry Thinks Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons Are A Pair Of ‘Animals’ For The Sixers

11.11.17 43 mins ago

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting The Process on Saturday, but just because the Philadelphia 76ers play in a different conference on a different coast doesn’t mean the Warriors haven’t been paying attention.

While Markelle Fultz remains on the shelf for the Sixers, much of that attention has been on Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who have been fantastic for Philadelphia early on. Their play early has clearly been something that’s made noise around the league, as Simmons is considered to be the early favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Curry had high praise for rookie Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, calling them “animals” ahead of their meeting on Saturday.

