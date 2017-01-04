Is The Process-Working For The 76ers?

Joel Embiid Is Doing All He Can To Make Sure Ben Simmons Isn’t Lonely

01.03.17

A photo posted by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on

Joel Embiid spent two full seasons on the shelf with injury and that experience appears to help him identify with fellow Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons. On New Year’s Eve, Simmons posted a photo Instagram that included Embiid and Sixers teammates Nik Stauskas, Nerlens Noel and T.J. McConnell.

In following up, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philly spoke with Embiid and that outing was not an accident given the relationship between the two highly touted prospects.

“That’s something I feel like Ben is going to appreciate a lot because I was in that type of situation. When I was by myself I felt kind of left alone and when I had guys around me it just made me feel better.”

Embiid’s empathy with Simmons makes a ton of sense given that he, likely more than anyone, would perfectly recognize what Simmons is going through as something of an outsider from his teammates. Noel also dealt with injury issues early in his career, helping to lead something of a mentoring relationship between the two young bigs, and his presence also speaks volumes.

