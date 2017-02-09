Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Joel Embiid’s Online Legend Grew After He Posted A Photo With Heisenberg

02.09.17

Joel Embiid is extremely good at basketball, but he’s arguably better at social media. The Sixers star center is still recovering from a left knee contusion and did not play on Wednesday night against the Spurs, but that didn’t keep him from making some new friends.

Actor Bryan Cranston was courtside for the the game, where he almost touched Tony Parker’s butt to win a bet, and Cranston and Embiid met in the arena where the two snapped a picture and we learned that Embiid is a Breaking Bad fan:

