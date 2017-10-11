Getty Image

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have come together on a massive five-year contract extension that should keep the talented big man at the center of The Process for quite some time. There was plenty of speculation, though, that the contract could include some creative and (very) interesting language on the heels of widespread injury issues that have plagued Embiid through his first three professional seasons.

On Tuesday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN shed light on the specifics of the 35-page long contract and, as anticipated, they are a little bit weird. In short, the report indicates that Philadelphia could waive Embiid’s contract “for financial benefit” but only in the event that he misses 25 or more games while playing less than 1,650 minutes in any of the last four seasons of the deal.

ESPN’s reporting also says that only “past problem areas with Embiid’s feet and back” are covered under the provision above, meaning injuries to other areas that force him out of action would not trigger the injury clause. Even if those particular injuries emerge, the Sixers would have to essentially decide to release him while still paying out a hefty sum of money. Specifically, Philadelphia would reportedly end up paying Embiid $84.2 million (in total for the contract) if he was waived after 2018-2019, $98.2 million after 2019-20, $113.3 million after 2020-2021 and a whopping $129.4 million if the move was executed following the 2021-22 season.