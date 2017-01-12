twitter

The Philadelphia 76ers had perhaps their most exhilarating win of the season Wednesday, as they stormed back from down 17 points — 10 with less than three minutes remaining — to beat the hapless New York Knicks 98-97 after T.J. McConnell hit the winning shot.

Sixers' T. J. McConnell hits buzzer-beater to top Knicks in wild end-to-end finish (all angles) pic.twitter.com/os6ahU98vT — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 12, 2017

Fast-rising funny person and process-truster Joel Embiid celebrated by cutting a rug (cool person term) with the 76ers cheerleaders.

It looks like early in the video a man in a suit tries to tap Embiid on the shoulder in a feeble attempt to prevent him from dancing, because that’s the thing people in suits try to stop when they work in sports.

Embiid said earlier this week that the Sixers could be a playoff team, as they were starting to learn how to win. A rally like this, even if it was against the Knicks, is a good sign he may be right.