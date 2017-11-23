Getty Image

Joel Embiid continues to captivate the entire NBA, both with his on-court play and his off-court persona. In a grand sense, his numbers (22.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 24.02 PER) have been phenomenal this season but, on Wednesday evening, Embiid focused on one particular part of his game and he expressed supreme confidence. In short, he has a very strong belief in his defensive profile, including a strong assertion when compared to players like Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert and others.

Confident. He's coming for the DPOY Award. pic.twitter.com/HkW4zkICry — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 23, 2017

“Not to be cocky but I think I think I’m the best defensive player in the league right now,” Embiid said to the assembled media. “I just want to keep on going. I’m still getting better. My blocks are a little bit down but I’m a better rebounder this year…. I do a lot of things to help the team win and the guys around me do a lot of things to help me too. I just want to keep on going and be the best defensive player in the league and hopefully this year I can win Defensive Player of the Year.”