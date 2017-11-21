Joel Embiid Made An In-Game Heel Turn After Swatting And Staring Down Donovan Mitchell

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers
11.20.17 6 mins ago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Joel Embiid was already beloved but, in the (very) recent past, his legend has grown by leaps and bounds with on-court performances that have captivated the entire league. On Monday evening, though, it was not necessarily a production-related play that drew widespread attention, as Embiid was involved in a scuffle with Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.

While there is certainly some context in play, the video paints a nice picture of what transpired after Embiid blocked the rookie on a layup attempt.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSdonovan mitchellJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERSUTAH JAZZ

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP