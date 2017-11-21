NBC Sports Philadelphia

Joel Embiid was already beloved but, in the (very) recent past, his legend has grown by leaps and bounds with on-court performances that have captivated the entire league. On Monday evening, though, it was not necessarily a production-related play that drew widespread attention, as Embiid was involved in a scuffle with Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.

While there is certainly some context in play, the video paints a nice picture of what transpired after Embiid blocked the rookie on a layup attempt.