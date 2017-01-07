Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Joel Embiid Dunked All Over The Celtics And Ben Simmons Approved

01.06.17 37 mins ago

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons seem to have an impressive bond forming. Embiid is going out of his way to make sure Simmons isn’t feeling left out as he recovers from a long-term injury, and the Philadelphia 76ers will be better for it. In fact, Simmons believes that he and Embiid are “like brothers” off the court, and NBA fans everywhere are salivating at the thought of the two young athletes playing together in the very near future.

While Simmons waits for his NBA debut, Embiid is doing his best to keep the Sixers interesting, and he did a great job with a powerful dunk against the Celtics on Friday evening. The Rookie of the Year favorite caught a pass in the paint from T.J. McConnell and proceeded to do the rest, throwing down over the futile resistance of Amir Johnson.

In the aftermath of the dunk, the camera (wisely) panned to Simmons on the Philadelphia bench, and the No. 1 overall pick expressed his pleasure with an unmistakable face of bewilderment. Of course, Simmons wasn’t the only one who was quite impressed with Embiid’s work on this play. To be sure, it was yet another spectacular dunk to add to his profile. Anything Joel Embiid does on a basketball court seems to inspire overall amazement, and we can count Ben Simmons among those who experience that feeling.

