Is 'The Process' Working For The 76ers?

Joel Embiid Rocked The Bucks With This Process-Inspired Dunk

01.16.17 1 hour ago

If you’re a fan of dunks, you’ve come to know players like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo on a first-name basis this season. On Monday, Joel and Giannis squared off in Milwaukee, and The Process got the better of the meeting.

Embiid had 22 points and a few more thunderous dunks against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 113-104 road win on Monday night. Here’s a another look at his best of the night, in case you want an under the hoop look at it.

The play starts with some good defense with the gam close in the third quarter, namely a Nik Stauskas block on a Jason Terry 3. Dario Saric got the deflected shot on the baseline and launched a pass to Embiid at the opposite 3-point line. Two Bucks defenders magically disappeared, leaving Embiid all alone to launch himself just before the key and come down with a massive dunk.

