Joel Embiid Went Crazy When The Eagles Won On A 61-Yard Field Goal

#Philadelphia 76ers #Philadelphia Eagles
09.24.17 1 hour ago

Twitter/@jaythetallkid

The Eagles edged out the Giants on 27-24 on Sunday to move to 2-1 on the season and continue the downward spiral of rival New York, dropping the Giants to 0-3 on the year. New York looked better on Sunday than we’ve seen in the first two weeks, but their hopes of a road win in Philly were crushed by rookie kicker Jake Elliott.

Elliott was trotted out on the field with seconds to play and overtime an apparent certainty to try a 61-yard field goal, which would be the longest ever at Lincoln Financial Field. The rookie thumped the ball and it squeezed just inside the right upright and over the crossbar to give Philly the win.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Philadelphia Eagles
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERSPHILADELPHIA EAGLES

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 2 days ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 5 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP