Joel Embiid Went Crazy When The Eagles Won On A 61-Yard Field Goal

The Eagles edged out the Giants on 27-24 on Sunday to move to 2-1 on the season and continue the downward spiral of rival New York, dropping the Giants to 0-3 on the year. New York looked better on Sunday than we’ve seen in the first two weeks, but their hopes of a road win in Philly were crushed by rookie kicker Jake Elliott.

Elliott was trotted out on the field with seconds to play and overtime an apparent certainty to try a 61-yard field goal, which would be the longest ever at Lincoln Financial Field. The rookie thumped the ball and it squeezed just inside the right upright and over the crossbar to give Philly the win.