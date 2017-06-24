ESPN Called Out Joel Embiid For Having More Tweets Than Minutes Played After He Trolled LaVar Ball

06.24.17 1 hour ago

Joel Embiid has had plenty of fun online this summer, but it’s clear some people are getting a bit tired of the act. Even ESPN pointed out how active The Process is compared to his output on the court.

Embiid used social media to encourage the Philadelphia 76ers to trade for the top pick in the NBA Draft and take Markelle Fultz, and that’s exactly what they did. But Embiid’s tweet to playing minutes ratio was explored by ESPN in an apparent response to his trolling of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball on draft night.

The Worldwide Leader showed a graphic comparing Embiid’s tweet output compared to his actual time spent on the floor, and the results weren’t pretty.

