Joel Embiid doesn’t know exactly who will rule Westeros when all things are said and done in Game of Thrones, but he does know one person who won’t control King’s Landing.

The Process himself has a Game of Thrones theory worth hearing out, especially as we enter The Long Night between seasons as HBO wrings out what’s left of George R.R. Martin’s sprawling plot points and dragon play before it goes off in search of its next big hit.

The show has plenty of high-profile fans, but few are making as bold a prediction as the Philadelphia 76ers forward did in an ESPN feature that was published on Tuesday. Ramona Shelbourne profiled Embiid in a long piece that covered a long variety of topics, including his approaching legendary trash talking. But the first thing the big man covers is who will win the battle for the Iron Throne of Westeros. And boy does Embiid have a take.