Joel Embiid is still working his way back from a left knee contusion and will miss at least two more games. But the Sixers young star center is back on the practice court working out, which is good because that means he’s nearing a return so we can watch him do awesome things with the basketball again. It’s great that Embiid is working out again because he is doing it while wearing goggles.

Embiid is on the floor working out and wearing goggles — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) February 8, 2017

And here’s the requisite bad beat writer photographic proof: