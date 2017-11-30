Getty Image

Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are neck-and-neck in the NBA’s imaginary ‘who can have the most jaw-dropping highlight on a nightly basis?’ contest. Antetokounmpo is having an incredible year, with enough highlights to make all of his peers jealous, but Embiid is the new kid on the block, and his penchant for social media trolling probably gives him the nod here. What I’m saying is, we need Antetokounmpo to start a beef with Hassan Whiteside or something. He’s too nice out there.

Beyond the Embiid highlights, though, the Philadelphia 76ers are playing good basketball right now. The 76ers are 11-8, good for 5th in the Eastern Conference, and most importantly to the 76ers’ success, both Embiid and Ben Simmons are healthy. Knock on wood, etc.

At some point, the Embiid highlights are going to get old, right? That’s the way frequency works. The more often to you watch something, the less special it gets. We’re bound to reach that mark with all-things Embiid. The trolling, the highlights, and the jokes are bound to overstay their welcome, but we haven’t reached that point just yet, so, until then, Trust The Process.