Joel Embiid Is Out ‘Indefinitely’ With Knee Swelling

02.27.17 1 hour ago
Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid’s battle to get healthy hit another speed bump on Monday when the Sixers announced Embiid would be out indefinitely after they discovered swelling in his knee that will require another MRI.

Embiid has not played since Jan. 27 due to what was originally diagnosed as a left knee contusion. Earlier in February, it was revealed that Embiid was dealing with a torn meniscus, but it hadn’t been determined if that was a pre-existing condition or whether it would require surgery.

Now, Sixers fans must wait with bated breath for the news of Embiid’s latest MRI. Embiid had been one of the best stories of the season up until his knee injury took him out prior to the All-Star break. He was doing things as a rookie we hadn’t seen since the likes of Tim Duncan and Shaq, and was doing so by leading the Sixers to wins.

Embiid’s play, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 blocks per game, had fans around the league, not just in Philadelphia, excited about what he could do. Even NBA stars like Draymond Green have taken notice of his ability and think he has the potential to be a great in the league. However, as has been the case since he was drafted in 2014, the question about Embiid isn’t so much about what he can do on the court, but how often he can get himself out there.

Hopefully this latest instance of swelling in his knee will be just a minor setback in his recovery and he can return fully healthy relatively soon.

