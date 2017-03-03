USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid will miss the rest of this season with a torn meniscus after a recent scan revealed his left knee injury was more severe than initially believed. The news was devastating to Sixers fans and the organization, as they seemed to finally be turning the corner and seeing progress within the process thanks to their runaway rookie of the year favorite.

While everyone else is very concerned to see the star big man sidelined once again with an injury, Embiid hasn’t changed a bit, at least on social media. Embiid posted a picture to Instagram on Thursday with a message to his fans that this is only a minor setback in the process, and, because he is still the reigning king of the NBA social media world, made his location “meniscus.”