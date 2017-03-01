Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Wednesday that star center Joel Embiid would miss the remainder of the 2017 season after a recent scan determined his meniscus tear was more severe than originally believed.

“The assessment of Monday’s follow-up MRI of Joel Embiid’s left knee appears to reveal that the area affected by the bone bruise has improved significantly, while the previously identified meniscus tear appears more pronounced in this most recent scan,” said Sixers Chief Medical Director Dr. Jonathan Glashow. “We will continue to work with leading specialists to gather additional information through clinical examination and sequential testing to determine the best course of action and next steps.”

Embiid’s status had been recently changed to “out indefinitely,” but after the scan, the Sixers say he has been ruled out for the rest of the season.