NBA Power Rankings Week Of 1-9-17

Joel Embiid’s Amazing Instagram Locations Prove That He Is The NBA’s Social Media King

01.16.17 53 mins ago

We're HOT.. Let's keep it rolling. Great win today!!!! #TheProcess

A photo posted by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on

So by now we all know that Joel Embiid is better at social media than any other athlete. He’s gotten to the point where every one of his tweets are a source of entertainment for the basketball community, solely because he realizes that social media should be a fun thing that everyone enjoys and not something that is taken 100 percent seriously.

Embiid is especially great at Instagram. He uses that to do things like terrorize Chandler Parsons (he’s actually done this a few times) and rip on his teammates, but as it turns out, he’s much better at IG than any of us originally thought. That’s because Embiid doesn’t just use the pictures, captions, and comment sections to make jokes, he also sets his location to something hilarious on a regular basis.

Take, for instance, the picture at the top of this post. It depicts Embiid bodying up Milwaukee big man John Henson with some motivational caption about trusting the process. It also includes this as the location:

TAGSinstagramJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 15 hours ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP