We're HOT.. Let's keep it rolling. Great win today!!!! #TheProcess A photo posted by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

So by now we all know that Joel Embiid is better at social media than any other athlete. He’s gotten to the point where every one of his tweets are a source of entertainment for the basketball community, solely because he realizes that social media should be a fun thing that everyone enjoys and not something that is taken 100 percent seriously.

Embiid is especially great at Instagram. He uses that to do things like terrorize Chandler Parsons (he’s actually done this a few times) and rip on his teammates, but as it turns out, he’s much better at IG than any of us originally thought. That’s because Embiid doesn’t just use the pictures, captions, and comment sections to make jokes, he also sets his location to something hilarious on a regular basis.

Take, for instance, the picture at the top of this post. It depicts Embiid bodying up Milwaukee big man John Henson with some motivational caption about trusting the process. It also includes this as the location: