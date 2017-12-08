Getty Image

Jahlil Okafor was finally freed from the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday when the team traded him to the Brooklyn Nets. The reaction to the deal was mostly relief from everyone who watched Okafor toil on the bench, and the conclusion of the saga means the Nets continue to reshape their roster.

But the reaction from current Sixers players was eagerly anticipated, as many had expressed their support for Okafor despite his lack of playing time in games. One teammate and close friend, Joel Embiid, was a particular subject of interest. And his comments on the trade certainly did not disappoint.

Embiid spoke to the media before the Sixers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers, and much of his interview dealt with the departure of his friend. While Embiid had kind words and well wishes for his now-former teammate, he made it clear he’s not going to be afraid to punish him now that he’s a Net.