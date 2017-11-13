Joel Embiid Insists He ‘Loves’ Lonzo Ball Regardless Of All His Jokes

11.13.17 1 hour ago

Joel Embiid likes to talk trash. Whether it’s on the court or on social media, the Sixers’ young star enjoys ruffling people’s feathers and antagonizing his fellow NBA colleagues.

This year, we’ve seen Embiid go after Hassan Whiteside in a vicious back-and-forth on Twitter following a preseason game and his antics against the Warriors earned him a technical foul, but also the respect and admiration of Draymond Green. Lonzo and LaVar Ball have also been the targets of Embiid on social media, with his “f*ck LaVar Ball” comment on Instagram earning him a fine from the NBA.

While Embiid has begged Ben Simmons to dunk all over Lonzo and has happily antagonized LaVar, he insists he’s a big fan of the Lakers’ young point guard. Not only is he a fan of Lonzo, but he is the latest NBA player to voice support for what the Ball family is doing with Big Baller Brand and trying to pave their own way in the sneaker industry.

