Joel Embiid had the game of his young NBA career on Wednesday night, exploding for 46 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 blocks in a 115-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was a triumphant performance for Embiid and a Process-affirming one for plenty of Sixers fans who have watched their franchise suffer through bad basketball, injuries and plenty of uncertainty. What if Embiid is all hype and drama and no on-court results?

Embiid’s transcendent performance put many of those concerns to rest, and the affable center made the most of his big night by throwing some shade in a celebratory post on Instagram late Wednesday night.