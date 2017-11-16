Joel Embiid Celebrated His Big Night By Calling Out LaVar Ball On Instagram

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers #LA Lakers
11.16.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Joel Embiid had the game of his young NBA career on Wednesday night, exploding for 46 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 blocks in a 115-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was a triumphant performance for Embiid and a Process-affirming one for plenty of Sixers fans who have watched their franchise suffer through bad basketball, injuries and plenty of uncertainty. What if Embiid is all hype and drama and no on-court results?

Embiid’s transcendent performance put many of those concerns to rest, and the affable center made the most of his big night by throwing some shade in a celebratory post on Instagram late Wednesday night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#LA Lakers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDLA LAKERSlavar ballLonzo BallPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP