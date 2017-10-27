Markelle Fultz And Joel Embiid Talked Trash About Their ‘NBA 2K18’ Game On Twitter

#NBA Jumpstart #NBA 2k #Philadelphia 76ers
10.27.17 50 mins ago

Getty Image

Markelle Fultz may not be playing for the Philadelphia 76ers for a few days, but that doesn’t mean the top pick in the most recent NBA Draft isn’t playing basketball.

Turns out he’s been playing NBA 2K18 with his teammate Joel Embiid, and tempers seem to be a bit high with the young Sixers stars. Embiid and Fultz exchanged a series of tweets about their matchups together, and the poop emoji was used more than once.

In fact, it started with a single poop emoji tweet from Fultz on Thursday.

