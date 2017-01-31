Joel Embiid met his biggest fan on Monday night and no, it’s not you.
The Process had a special visitor before the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Sacramento Kings—a 3-year-old superfan whose interest in Embiid has been documented on social media all season.
Charlotte goes by the handle @SnowmanEmbiid on Twitter because, well, she once asked Joel if he wanted to build a snowman.
Makes sense to me.
On Monday, Charlotte and her family got to meet the standout center before the game. She was thrilled.
