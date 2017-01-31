Joel Embiid met his biggest fan on Monday night and no, it’s not you.

The Process had a special visitor before the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Sacramento Kings—a 3-year-old superfan whose interest in Embiid has been documented on social media all season.

Charlotte goes by the handle @SnowmanEmbiid on Twitter because, well, she once asked Joel if he wanted to build a snowman.

Do you want to build a snowman Embiid? @JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/0kQLBOtkI9 — Charlotte (@SnowmanEmbiid) January 21, 2017

Makes sense to me.

On Monday, Charlotte and her family got to meet the standout center before the game. She was thrilled.