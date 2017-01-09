For those who aren’t hip to the adult film crossover scene, Mia Khalifa skyrocketed to fame in 2015 as “PornHub’s most popular porn star,” because she was “super popular and super controversial.” Also, aside from the whole sex-on-camera thing, she loves to talk about sports, so bros on the left, right, and middle of the porn/sports Venn diagram are always digging what she has to offer. Her run in porn was short-lived, though, and her knack for calling out professional athletes for sliding into her DMs made her a natural to become a controversial sports columnist for Fansided, similar to how retired porn superstar Lisa Ann now dishes out fantasy football advice.
Still, even when you’re named “D.C. Sports’ Most Influential Fan,” people tend to linger on the sex aspect of your professional background. For example, rising Sixers superstar Joel Embiid posed for a photo with Meek Mill (as well as teammates Ben Simmons and Nerlens Noel) after the rapper joined the very important movement to get Embiid elected to the NBA All-Star Game so he can marry Rihanna or something. Obviously, the man known as The Process shared that image with pride, but then Khalifa, a John Wall supporter, lifted the image and used it to take a cheap, easy shot at the Sixers players and a rapper known for taking the L.
huh?
exactly.
So the low road wasn’t taking an unprovoked shot at the 76ers it was the funny retort? I don’t whats worse your stupid point of view or your lackluster writing….you suck.
yeah… in terms of the low road, khalifa started this by slandering 4 grown men for no reason except the mood suited her. this wasnt an athlete creeping into her DMs, and there were plenty of ways to slander them without the cheap shot she took. she let off a shot and got assassinated for her trouble. but embiid took the low road?
how she comes off as the sympathetic party here makes absolutely no sense. if anything, the fact she’s now a “columnist” should inform her to take a more respectful approach with her opinions regarding athletes, since it could impact her ability to successfully do her job. that’s just me tho. #kanyeshrug
I got nothing against Mia Khalifa but shit like this is what makes me like embiid even more lmao