Joel Embiid Will Sit Out Against The Pelicans With Back Pain

#Joel Embiid #NBA Jumpstart #Philadelphia 76ers
12.10.17 59 mins ago

Getty Image

Injuries have been an ongoing theme in Joel Embiid‘s young career. After missing his first two years in the NBA with lingering foot problems, Embiid was limited to just 31 games last season.

Despite his stellar play when he was actually on the court, it’s the primary reason he lost the Rookie of the Year award to Malcolm Brogdon. So far this season, Embiid has been far less limited in terms of minutes and in being able to play in far more games, playing in 21 of their first 24 games.

However, on Sunday, the Sixers announced that Embiid would sit out against the Pelicans in New Orleans on their second night of a back-to-back. Embiid also missed the previous game on Saturday, a 105-98 loss to the Cavaliers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#NBA Jumpstart#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDNBA JumpstartNEW ORLEANS PELICANSPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 2 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 3 days ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP