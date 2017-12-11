Joel Embiid Will Sit Out Against The Pelicans With Back Pain

Getty Image

Injuries have been an ongoing theme in Joel Embiid‘s young career. After missing his first two years in the NBA with lingering foot problems, Embiid was limited to just 31 games last season.

Despite his stellar play when he was actually on the court, it’s the primary reason he lost the Rookie of the Year award to Malcolm Brogdon. So far this season, Embiid has been far less limited in terms of minutes and in being able to play in far more games, playing in 21 of their first 24 games.

However, on Sunday, the Sixers announced that Embiid would sit out against the Pelicans in New Orleans on their second night of a back-to-back. Embiid also missed the previous game on Saturday, a 105-98 loss to the Cavaliers.