Getty Image

Joel Embiid is a tremendous player, and if all goes according to plan with his health, the Philadelphia 76ers will have a strong centerpiece for the foreseeable future.

However, it is no secret that Embiid is beginning to show signs of impatience regarding the delicate way in which the organization is treating him.

In short, Embiid isn’t a fan of his minutes restriction at the outset of the 2017-2018 season, and on Friday, he voiced concern about not appearing in back-to-back games to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.