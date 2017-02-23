Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

Joel Embiid Reacted To His ‘Best Friend’ Nerlens Noel Getting Traded

02.23.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Sixers made their first move of the NBA trade deadline with a surprising deal that sent Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks for a first-round pick, Justin Anderson and Andrew Bogut.

Most expected Jahlil Okafor to be the young big man moved by Philadelphia on Thursday, as most of the chatter had been about Okafor for the past few weeks and the talk of Noel being traded had been mostly silent. The market clearly wasn’t what they hoped for in terms of return offered for Okafor, and when the opportunity to get a young wing and draft pick came up for Noel they cleared up their frontcourt log jam that way.

The Noel trade happened while the Sixers were at their practice facility, and Noel stopped by to bid his final goodbyes to his suddenly former teammates and coaches. Noel and Joel Embiid shared an embrace and a quick conversation before Noel exited the building.

TAGSJOEL EMBIIDNERLENS NOELPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP